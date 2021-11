I forgot to register, but no regrets

A 19-year-old Wits student who is eligible to vote for the first time says he has no regret that he forgot to register and is now unable to vote.

The student, who asked not to be named, was sitting with friends who had finished voting outside the Wits University voting station in Braamfontein.

"I don't feel regret per se. My mother reminded me to register months ago since I'm a first time voter but I forgot," he said.

He told Sowetan that he was uninspired, which may have resulted in his apathy towards voting.