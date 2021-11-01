South Africa

eThekwini presiding officer arrested over ballot fraud

01 November 2021 - 13:21
South Africans will go to the local polls on Monday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A presiding officer in the eThekwini metro has been arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said. 

The presiding officer was caught in the act by other presiding officers.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police,” the commission said. 

“This incident, which did not affect voting, is a testament to the inbuilt safeguards in the voting process that also include an active role for party and independent candidate agents,” the commission said in a statement. 

The municipal elections had got off to a good start yesterday morning, with less than 1% of the voting stations across the country reporting delays, the commission said. 

At least 23,148 voting stations in the country are reported to have opened on time at 7am. 

In areas where delays occurred, stations reported issues such as tents being blown over by heavy winds overnight or the late arrival of election staff and voting materials at some stations. 

“As the commission we are encouraged that many voting stations reported strong turnouts from early in the day with many voters already waiting to vote before the 7am opening.”

