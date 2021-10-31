South Africa

Petrol tanker fire in Durban's Clairwood finally out

City warns people in areas still blanketed in smoke to stay indoors

31 October 2021
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The massive fire that broke out in the Clairwood industrial park just outside Durban in the early hours of Sunday, in which two people died, has finally been put out.

“All the city’s emergency personnel were dispatched immediately to respond to the blaze,” said eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said the teams on site reported that the fire was caused by a petrol tanker catching alight. Petrol had flowed down into a nearby river and a secondary fire started in the Transnet pipe.

“As a result, Transnet has closed all its valves,” he said.

Everyone within a 500m radius of the fire was evacuated by emergency personnel. By 9am.

Mayisela said it had taken almost six hours to get the fire under control.

Pictures and video footage of the blaze have been circulating on social media and the entire area is blanketed in smoke.

Mayisela advised people in the area to stay indoors if smoke is heavy, especially if they suffer from a respiratory illness, such as asthma, or conditions at increased risk from smoke exposure.

