Black drivers claim unjust treatment

Petrol tanker drivers contracted to deliver fuel in Limpopo claim they have been subjected to inhumane conditions at an Engen depot.

They alleged depot management in Mokopane displayed racism. The truck drivers, employed by various companies to transport petrol and diesel from Watloo in Pretoria on a daily basis, said they were refused the right to use ablution facilities at the depot.

They said they spend days awaiting their turn to off-load fuel, sleeping inside their trucks.

They also claimed management refused them permission to use the facilities "without providing reasons".

Sowetan visited the depot on Thursday and found women drivers experiencing the same problem.

Patrick Napo, who has been delivering fuel to the depot for seven years, said the treatment they received was an injustice.

"We usually carry our stuff to bathe, but management at this depot is refusing us permission to use their facilities. We believe the decision has to do with racism," said the 33-year-old man.

"I feel pity for the women as some of them have to change pads. And they cannot do that inside the trucks," he said.