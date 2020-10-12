Report reveals litany of allegations against Mpumalanga municipality
Boreholes for councillors while residents go thirsty
A Mpumalanga municipality that struggles to provide its residents with water spent R8.6m on 19 boreholes, some of them drilled on the private properties of its councillors and officials.
Two companies that drilled the boreholes on behalf of the municipality were paid between R563,000 and R869,000 per borehole...
