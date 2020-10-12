South Africa

Report reveals litany of allegations against Mpumalanga municipality

Boreholes for councillors while residents go thirsty

By Isaac Mahlangu - 12 October 2020 - 08:35
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A Mpumalanga municipality that struggles to provide its residents with water spent R8.6m on 19 boreholes, some of them drilled on the private properties of its councillors and officials.

Two companies that drilled the boreholes on behalf of the municipality were paid between R563,000 and R869,000 per borehole...

