WARNING: Delays expected on Van Reenen's Pass on Monday after fuel tanker, 4 trucks catch fire

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 02 December 2019 - 08:11
Fire fighters worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control.
Image: RIOT & ATTACK info SA via Twitter

Motorists travelling on the N3 can expect heavy delays on Van Reenen’s Pass after several trucks caught fire on Sunday evening.

A fuel tanker carrying petrol and diesel caught fire due to a mechanical failure on the highway. It was parked in a lay-by near the Pyramid Motel.

“Fuel leaked from the burning trailer across the road and also caught alight, setting another four trucks stacked at the scene on fire,” the N3 Toll Concession said.

Fire fighters worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control.

Mop-up and recovery operations are expected to continue for most of Monday.

Northbound lanes remain closed, with contraflow traffic in the southbound lanes.

An extensive backlog of southbound traffic is also being experienced at Tugela Toll Plaza near Ladysmith.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes.

