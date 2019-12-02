South Africa

N3 still partly closed at Van Reenen's Pass after truck inferno

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 02 December 2019 - 20:05
Five trucks burnt on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday night, causing lane closures well into Monday.
Image: 123RF/ Lukas Gojda

The northbound lanes of the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass remained closed on Monday evening after five trucks caught alight on Sunday night.

The N3 is the major freeway linking Durban and Johannesburg.

Emergency teams were working around the clock to remove the debris and wreckages of the fire, said Anita Heyl on behalf of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC).

According to a statement released at 5pm on Monday, only one lane in each direction had been opened to traffic.

“A dual-fuel tanker carrying both petrol and diesel caught fire and caused burning fuel to leak and spread across the road, setting four more trucks stacked near the scene on fire."

Con Roux, commercial manager of N3TC, said there was extensive damage to the road surface near the Pyramids Motel on Van Reenen’s Pass, where the incident occurred.

“It is not possible to give any estimate yet of when the affected lanes of the N3 route will be fully reopened. Due to the damage and the massive operation under way to recover, clean up and repair the damage, road users may still experience some delays on Van Reenen’s Pass," said Roux.

“We appeal to all transporters and motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially during night-time travel, while our teams work to make the road safe and trafficable." 

