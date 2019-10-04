Durban police avert disaster on N2 after protesters torch fuel tanker

Police managed to avert a potential catastrophe after a fuel tanker was petrol bombed on the N2 freeway in Durban on Friday.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said officers were dispatched to the N2 between Chesterville and Ridgeview about 4am after reports of unrest.

“The protesters had blocked the roadway with burning tyres and debris. The K9 unit was already on scene and were being pelted with stones by the protesters.”

Sewpersad said a fully laden petrol tanker was travelling on the southbound carriageway when protesters struck.

“The driver saw these protesters and decided to make a U-turn. When he realised it was too late and he was unable to turn around he alighted from the truck and ran.”

Two petrol bombs were then hurled at the tanker.