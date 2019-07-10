Gas tanker clipped street light then all hell broke loose, says Worcester blast witness

Six people were admitted to hospital after a gas tanker exploded in the middle of the Western Cape town of Worcester early on Wednesday.

Residents over a radius of several kilometres were woken just after 6am by a series of large explosions near a High Street petrol station.

Eyewitness Wimpie Majola said he was waiting for colleagues when he saw the tanker trying to make a turn. Its trailer made contact with a street light, rupturing the gas tank.

“Gas started bubbling out and the driver got out and ran. The rest of us also moved away from the area,” said Majola.

Then he saw a blue flame racing towards the tanker and the gas burst into flames. A nearby bakkie also caught fire, with the driver still inside.

The driver was taken to hospital with burns after being rescued by an unknown bystander.