Another municipal vehicle torched on KZN south coast as labour dispute drags on

A municipal vehicle was set alight at the Ugu district municipality's offices in Harding on Monday night.

Municipal spokesperson France Zama said it was the sixth municipal vehicle torched in an ongoing labour dispute on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

A water tanker was among the six vehicles that had been burnt.

“The municipality has learnt with great shock the news that another municipal vehicle, a Toyota single cab, has been burnt in municipal offices at Harding on Monday night. It is suspected that a petrol bomb was thrown into the vehicle, which subsequently caught fire.