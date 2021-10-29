Interventions at Limpopo’s 0% matric pass schools start to show dividends

Hard work and dedication is what will ensure Limpopo’s zero matric pass schools do not reenact last year’s dismal exam performance, says the province’s education department.

In 2021, the province obtained the dubious honour of having seven high schools which recorded a zero matric pass rate.

Provincial education department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene told TimesLIVE carefully laid plans to address the challenges had begun to bear fruit.

She said in the province’s Sekhukhune East district, “which was our worst performing district with two schools that got 0% pass rates, numerous interventions were put in place”.

She said classes at the two schools, which both had low numbers of pupils, were merged.

“Curriculum implementation was intensified, principals were directed to engage with the school governing bodies to support all programmes aimed at improving results, extra classes were held and audits were conducted of the written work, with huge support obtained from parents.