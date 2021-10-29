South Africa

Interventions at Limpopo’s 0% matric pass schools start to show dividends

Results from preparation for final-year exams yield positive results

29 October 2021 - 14:24
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Initiatives taken by the Limpopo department of education after seven of the province's schools obtained a 0% matric pass rate are paying off, with pupils from the schools performing well in this year's preparatory exams.
Hard work and dedication is what will ensure Limpopo’s zero matric pass schools do not reenact last year’s dismal exam performance, says the province’s education department.

In 2021, the province obtained the dubious honour of having seven high schools which recorded a zero matric pass rate.

Provincial education department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene told TimesLIVE carefully laid plans to address the challenges had begun to bear fruit.

She said in the province’s Sekhukhune East district, “which was our worst performing district with two schools that got 0% pass rates, numerous interventions were put in place”.

She said classes at the two schools, which both had low numbers of pupils, were merged.

“Curriculum implementation was intensified, principals were directed to engage with the school governing bodies to support all programmes aimed at improving results, extra classes were held and audits were conducted of the written work, with huge support obtained from parents.

“The support from the school governing body and parents ensured pupils were at school at 6am daily and their studies were monitored in the evening.”

Chuene said the impact of the initiatives has been seen in the results at one of the schools in the preparatory exams. This secondary school secured an 89% pass rate in preparatory exams with a 100% pass rate hoped for from the end of year exams.

“It is clear the strategy led to results.”

The other school obtained a 17% pass rate in the preparatory exams.

“As part of the last push, all these pupils were clustered per subject with those in neighbouring schools for extra support. There are signs of improvement, with a 50% pass rate hoped for from the end of year exams.”

She said interventions taken at other poor-performing schools included:

  • migrating learners to performing schools where specialised support plans were put in place;
  • subject advisers assisting pupils;
  • principals regularly meeting parents;
  • special lesson clinics held by Limpopo’s best performing teacher; and
  • study camps for mathematics, science, geography, accounting, economics and life sciences.

“We are confident all these interventions will yield positive results.”

