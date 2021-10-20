Educator opens learning centre for struggling rural pupils
The NPO, based in GaRapitsi in Moletjie, operates from now defunct Bakwena Secondary which was shut down by the provincial government because of low pupil occupancy
An educator has turned an abandoned and dilapidated school building in a rural area in Limpopo into a centre offering extra lessons to matric pupils.
Phuti Phukubjwe, 25, from Masehlong in Moletjie, west of Polokwane, is the founder and CEO of Limpopo Tutoring Centre – a non-profit organisation (NPO) established in 2018 to provide after-school classes to pupils in grade 12...
