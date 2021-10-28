Matrics give thumbs up to first exam paper

“I was excited about the first question as it was motivating youth to do better than adults. It is young people that will turn the country around for the better. I got stuck on question five, which was a text that contained deliberate language errors,” he said.

“I didn't leave any blank spaces. I wrote it with confidence and understanding,” said Ntuli, who plans to do a BCom at the University of Johannesburg.

Fellow pupils also agreed that question five gave them a bit of a headache.

Zandi Mothipi, 18, said she spent lot of time on it.

“It was a bit confusing, however the exam was fair. Some of the questions are what we expected,” she said.

Mothipi said load-shedding was impeding her preparations, as her family could not afford to buy alternative sources of electricity.

“It’s affecting us, I am using candles to study. It’s even worse because I come from a poor background, staying in a shack. When there is load-shedding it’s a problem.

“I study at night most of the time and by the time I need to study, electricity is causing problems.”

Nicolas Bouwer, 18, said preparations for the exams have been difficult.

“It has been very stressful because a lot of things need time management and load-shedding coming into question is a very huge, problematic factor.

“Our age group can’t do things without using the internet, so we rely on the internet to study. When there is load-shedding there is no network coverage, no internet,” he said.

Umalusi, the council for quality assurance, also voiced concerns about load-shedding.