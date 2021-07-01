Limpopo principal gets international award
Ngwako Sebopetsa, who was inspired by his father to become a teacher, is the toast of the town after being crowned with an international award for principals.
Sebopetsa, 61, who was born at Bolobedu, south of Tzaneen in Limpopo, is the principal of Rathaga Primary School in the Mopani East district. ..
