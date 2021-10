Sudanese coup leader says he is trying to persuade ousted premier to return

Sudan's military coup leader, facing pressure at home and abroad to restore power to civilians, said a technocratic prime minister could be announced in a week, and he is still trying to persuade the man he ousted to return and form a new government.

Western countries have cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in desperately needed aid to Sudan since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved a power-sharing government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday.

The power-sharing government was meant to steer Sudan to elections in 2023 after long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled two years ago.

Opponents of this week's coup have called for mass demonstrations on Saturday. At least 11 protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces so far this week.

The United States and United Nations dialled up the pressure on Burhan on Thursday, when the Security Council called for the restoration of the civilian-led government and President Joe Biden said his nation like others stood with the demonstrators.

In comments to the Russian news agency Sputnik published on Friday, Burhan said the new government would be led by a technocrat. "We will not interfere in the choice of the ministers," he said.

The cabinet would be chosen the prime minister who would be "agreed upon by different sections of the Sudanese people", he said.

He also said new members would be appointed to the Sovereign Council, a civilian-military body which he dissolved along with the cabinet.

On Thursday night, Burhan left open the possibility of Hamdok becoming prime minister again, saying the army was negotiating with him to form the new government.

In a speech to groups who helped remove dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, he said consultations were underway to select the prime minister.

"Until this night, we were sending him people and telling (Hamdok) ... complete the path with us. Until this meeting with you, we were sending him people to negotiate with him and we are still having hope," Burhan said in the speech, which was broadcast on Al-Jazeera TV.

"We told him that we cleaned the stage for you ... he is free to form the government, we will not intervene in the government formation, anyone he will bring, we will not intervene at all".

Hamdok, an economist and former senior U.N. official, was initially held at Burhan's residence when soldiers rounded up the government on Monday. He was allowed to return home under guard on Tuesday.

Hamdok's allies say he has refused requests by the coup leaders to cooperate, and has demanded civilian power-sharing be restored and arrested ministers freed.

The office of the U.N. representative to Sudan said on Thursday he had offered to facilitate a political settlement towards restoring the transition during a meeting Burhan.