Security beefed up for matric exams after 2020's question paper leaks

As matrics prepare to write the final exams in just under two weeks' time, it emerged that the report of a probe into last year’s question paper leaks has not yet been handed to quality assurance body Umalusi.

CEO Mafu Rakometsi confirmed that they were still awaiting a report by the national investigation task team for consideration.

He was speaking during a briefing on Friday where he announced that approval has been granted to private and public assessment bodies to administer the 2021 end-of-year national exams.

A total of 195 pupils were found to have had access to the maths paper 2 question paper before it was written last year. The physical science paper 2 was also leaked.

Rakometsi said they had not given the department of basic education a deadline to submit the report “because investigations can take any amount of time depending on the complications and ramifications of whatever leads they are getting.

“The matter where candidates’ results have been withheld remains unresolved. They remain in that status and we cannot release the results until the students, who have been implicated, have been cleared.”