'Policing facial expressions is a new low': Steenhuisen on Gareth Cliff interview backlash

DA leader John Steenhuisen has responded to backlash he received for “smirking” during an interview he took part in on Gareth Cliff’s show.

Cliff had Steenhuisen and One SA Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane as guests on his The Burning Platform show, where they discussed politics and the November 1 local government elections.

Steenhuisen was accused of making an “offensive” facial expression during a panel debate where Cliff dismissed racism struggles as “anecdotal” and “unimportant”.

Speaking on 702, Steenhuisen defended himself amid the backlash.

“Are we policing people’s facial expressions in South Africa? I find it very odd in this situation. It is like blaming a passenger in a taxi because the driver of the taxi jumped a stop street and had an accident with somebody,” said Steenhuisen.