Icasa to open applications for new telecommunications players
SA could see new mobile telecommunications players enter the market as a call for requests for applications for the wireless open access network will soon be issued.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced that it will soon send out invitations to apply for both the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) and the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) no later than September 30. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.