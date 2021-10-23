Nando’s takes Gareth Cliff off menu over ‘highly disappointing’ conduct

In the video, Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane when she attempted to talk about race-baiting.

Rakhivhane was asking Steenhuisen about the controversial “Racists vs heroes” election poster the DA withdrew in KwaZulu-Natal.

When she began to talk about her personal experience of racism, Cliff stopped her by saying it was “completely unimportant to all of us”.

TimesLIVE has approached Cliff for comment and this report will be updated once his response has been received.

