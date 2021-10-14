Court hears closing arguments in case of 'serial killer cop' Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu will hear her fate in the multiple murder case against her next week after the state and defence made final arguments on Thursday.

Judge Ramarumo Monama will hand down judgment on six charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice, among others, in the South Gauteng high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on October 22.

The former cop is accused of going on a killing spree that culminated in the murders of her sister Audrey Ndlovu, her cousin Witness Madala Homu, her niece Zanele Motha, her nephews Mayeni Mashaba and Brilliant Mashego – who was Audrey’s son.

She is also accused of murdering her live-in lover, Maurice Mabasa.

The murders occurred between 2012 and 2018 and the state has presented evidence, saying she cashed in life policies after their deaths.

Ndlovu is also accused of ordering hits on her mother Maria Mushwana, her sister Joyce Ndlovu and Joyce's five children.

Prosecutor Adv Riana Williams said in closing arguments that the state proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the court should find Ndlovu guilty.

Williams said the only inference that can reasonably be drawn from the facts presented before court is that Ndlovu was behind the offences she is charged with.

“The state presented documentary evidence of the policies, expert evidence, cellphone linkage, a video recording made on the way to Bushbuckridge which contain a confession but also circumstantial evidence,” she said.

Williams argued that the video recorded by an undercover police officer illustrated how Ndlovu’s plans to have her relatives murdered were hatched while the deaths were made to seem unnatural.

“With regards to Audrey Ndlovu, she was not well off and lived in a one room. But she had multiple policies with different companies and the accused [Ndlovu] was listed as the only beneficiary,” said Williams.

“Audrey had a child, Brilliant Mashego, and it is highly improbable that she would not list him as a beneficiary on any of her numerous insurance life policies and instead list the accused.”