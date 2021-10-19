Limpopo court lets kidnap accused travel
State witness, investigating officer Thomas Sefamane, didn’t oppose Sefalafala’s application
A well-known Limpopo businessman who is facing charges of tender fraud, theft and forgery has been granted permission to travel overseas to finalise his business deals.
Matome Sefalafala of Falaz General Trading and Construction through, his lawyer, applied for permission before the Polokwane Commercial Crimes Court to have his passport back in order to travel and finalise his business deals in China...
