Fraud accused 'never showed opulent lifestyle'

Village shocked by charges against 'down-to-earth' Edwin Sodi

An incomplete church stands tall above neighbouring houses in the middle of the village in rural Limpopo where businessman Edwin Sodi was born.



The half-built structure which, according to villagers in Pelana in Bolobedu, has been under construction since last year, was partly funded by the controversial businessman together with senior Evangelical Lutheran Church of Southern Africa members...