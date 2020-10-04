Former ANC MP arrested for farming tender fraud.

A former ANC MP is among four people, including a bank employee, arrested for fraud and corruption relating to a R4.8m farming tender in Limpopo.

Hawks spokesperson Cpt Matimba Maluleke said the arrests of the suspects aged between 51 and 70 for theft started on Friday.

"The former member of parliament, the former chairperson of Makgatho Community Property Association, a bank employee and a senior official from Molemole municipality [have been arrested].