South Africa

One dead, seven injured in Mitchells Plain mass shooting

17 October 2021 - 14:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An ANC councillor candidate in the eThekwini municipality was shot and killed on Friday. Stock image.
An ANC councillor candidate in the eThekwini municipality was shot and killed on Friday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A woman aged 24 was shot and later died and seven others were wounded in a shooting in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Saturday night.

“At around 20:20 occupants of a green Honda Ballade fired randomly at guests attending a birthday party at a residence in Montclair Drive, Mandalay, and fled the scene.

“The eight victims aged between 5 and 26 were admitted to hospital where the 24-year-old female later succumbed to death,” Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

He said while detectives are gathering evidence to determine the motive for this callous attack on these young people, the public is requested to come forward with information that can assist with the police investigation.

“Additional operational forces have been deployed in Lentegeur policing precinct to stabilise the situation and to support the detectives with their investigation. These forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the progress of our operational endeavours,” Traut said.

TimesLIVE

Umlazi shoot-out followed party to celebrate release of convict, says Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said some of those who died in a hail of bullets in two mass shootings in Umlazi, Durban south, this week were hardened ...
News
1 month ago

Another mass shooting in Umlazi leaves five dead

Five people were shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling