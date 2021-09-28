Alleged Cape Town taxi hitman charged with four murders

An alleged taxi hitman appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday charged with the murder of four people at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton.

Mbongeni Songo, 41, allegedly shot and killed Simphiwe Mpume, Mkululi Mkhosana, Anga Mkhosana and Asanda Sipondo at 9am last Wednesday. He also faces three attempted murder charges.

The Western Cape police taxi task team arrested Songo on Monday at his home in Nyanga, where they also found an allegedly unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said investigators believe the Joe Slovo shooting was part of a wider conflict which has seen taxi hitmen killing more than 80 people in Cape Town this year.

The violence is the result of contestation over routes operated by the rival Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta).