Head-on collision between minibus taxi and truck claims 7 lives

Seven men between the ages of 25 and 35 were killed in a horror crash between a minibus taxi and a truck on the R545 between Bethal and Kriel in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the vehicles collided head-on in the early hours.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 2.58am to find the truck and taxi off the side of the road,” Campbell said in a statement.

He said five men appeared to be trapped in the taxi wreckage, but after the fire department arrived and began pulling the bodies out, another two deceased were found.

“None of them showed any signs of life and were declared dead on arrival. The driver of the truck was unharmed in the incident,” Campbell said.

Both the police and Local Criminal Record Centre were on the scene to investigate.

TimesLIVE