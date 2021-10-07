Five people including a toddler die in head-on collision
A three-year-old toddler is among five people who died instantly following a head-on collision on the R555 between Middleburg and Stoffberg in Mpumalanga.
According to the department of the community safety, security and liaison, the driver of the sedan and two passengers, including the child, and the driver of the light delivery van and a passenger died...
