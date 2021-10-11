Four die in head-on collision on N2 in Eastern Cape

Four people were killed following a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2 between Seaview and Baywest in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said a Ford Fiesta and VW Polo collided just after midnight on Saturday.

The occupants of the two vehicles —Shano Zeelie, 28, Raeeza Ahmed, 19, Moegamat Noor Fredericks, 23, and Raeez Thompson, 14 — died on the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

