Tyre burst suspected for horror bus crash that claimed 10 lives

A tyre blowout is believed to have caused a luxury coach to lose control and crash on the N3 highway yesterday. The accident claimed the lives of 10 people and left about 50 injured.

The accident forced authorities to close part of the N3 to allow emergency medical services to conduct their work.

Bus company Eldo Coaches said it was “deeply saddened to inform the public of an accident involving one of our coaches on Tuesday (yesterday) at approximately 11am”.

Eldo Coaches said the bus had departed the Durban station at about 6.45am and was heading to Johannesburg, “We are doing our best to assist all passengers who were on board. All emergency and medical services are present at the scene.