Coka brothers suspects seek bail in another double murder case

Some of the men accused of killing the Coka brothers on a farm in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, are fighting to be released on bail in another double murder case.

Sowetan has confirmed with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the accused – Zenzele Patrick Yende, Wiener Potgieter, Cornelius Greyling, Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Nkosinathi Msibi – have approached the Mpumalanga high court to appeal against the denial of bail in the Sfiso Thwala and Musa Nene murder case...