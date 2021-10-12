Mpumalanga MEC accused of double murder applies for bail

100s chant their support outside court

There is a high police presence outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court where Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs Mandla Msibi is applying for bail in his double murder case as his supporters chant slogans.



About 1,000 people have gathered outside the court in support of Msibi who is also the provincial ANC’s elections manager...