Kiteboarder helps save four people after boat capsizes in KZN

A kiteboarder came to the rescue of four people who were flung into choppy seas when their boat capsized at Cape Vidal, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Jan Hoffman, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) commander at St Lucia, said the incident took place on Saturday.

“The fishing vessel was reportedly launching at the Cape Vidal launch site when the boat may have suffered engine failure to one of two outboard motors and capsized with four crew on board — a 62-year-old owner and skipper, from Durban, his son and his son's girlfriend, and a family friend, on board.”

Hoffman said the four were thrown into the water and the vessel drifted out to sea in strong winds.

He said a NSRI team, members of the public and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife members responded.

Jurgens Lubbe, from Mpumalanga, was kiteboarding nearby when he saw people on the beach pointing towards the water. He noticed the upturned boat with two men clinging onto the upturned hull and a male and female in the water nearby.