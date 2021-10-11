Huawei Watch 3: A tech-focused fashion accessory

The smartwatch now has eSIM capabilities, which is an electronic, embedded SIM that does need a physical slot. Once you activate the eSIM on a supported network with the same number, you can make and receive phone calls, as well as send and receive texts. Or could you simply mirror your smartphone without acquiring an eSIM. The Watch 3 will then use the same data and voice tariff plan as your smartphone.

Having an independently connected smartwatch is game changer. You no longer need to take it on your outdoor runs; you can head to meetings without the interruption of a smartphone; and you can rely on it when you’re out and about like at the airport or at the mall.

It also supports MeeTime, Huawei’s video-calling app, which lets you transfer calls seamlessly from a phone to the watch, for added convenience. Once an eSIM is activated, MeeTime calls can be made directly on the watch.

Other smart features include the ability to sync calendar entries and other appointments, bringing the convenience of checking flights, taxis, boarding status, seat numbers, etc. directly to the wrist. It also has support for the Emirates app.

The standalone capabilities are backed by powerful hardware fittings, like 2GB of RAM and up to 6GB of storage, which can be used to store music when you’re out running or working out.

The brightly coloured display allows you to access apps in a grid style, which appears more organised and simpler to navigate. Apps include more scientific-based management for fitness and health.

It has a high-precision temperature sensor, handwashing detection, fall detection, SOS alerts and sleep tracking. It also comes with all-day SpO2 monitoring – especially useful during the pandemic, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management.

It is also packed with the latest sensors: acceleration, gyro, optical heart rate, geomagnetic, ambient light, barometric pressure and temperature. NFC for wireless payments is standard.

From a fitness point of view, it can detect over 100 workout modes, has 10+ running courses, severe weather warnings, and a built-in GPS and route back navigator. It is also 50m water-resistant for swim tracking.

The Watch 3 offers up to three days battery life in smart mode or 14 days in ultra-long battery mode. It pairs with an iPhone that runs iOS 9 upwards and offers one-and-a-half days battery life. It can be charged wirelessly.

The Watch 3 is available standalone for R7,299. If you buy it bundled with the Huawei Smart Scale for an additional R9, it will cost only R7,308.

Your free launch gifts on either option include the Huawei FreeLace earphones in Amber Sunrise worth R1,499 and extra strap thrown in. It includes the Classic Cocoa Brown calfskin strap worth R499.

Visit the Huawei online store for your Huawei Watch 3, Smart Scale, FreeLace earbuds and an additional calfskin strap for R7,308.

