South Africa

Swimmer dies in rip currents on Garden Route

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2021 - 13:59
A 22-year-old man drowned at Herolds Bay at the weekend after being caught in strong rip currents while swimming. File image
A 22-year-old man drowned at Herolds Bay at the weekend after being caught in strong rip currents while swimming. File image
Image: ER24

A 22-year-old man drowned at Herolds Bay on the Western Cape Garden Route at the weekend.

Mike Vonk, NSRI Herolds Bay deputy station commander, said the man was caught in strong rip currents while swimming.

A sea rescue craft was launched just before 3pm on Saturday along with a range of local emergency services.

A NSRI volunteer and a bystander had also paddled out to the man on surfboards.

“On the NSRI sea rescue craft arriving on the scene, we found the NSRI Herolds Bay volunteer had the man on his surfboard and was keeping him afloat.”

He was moved onto the sea rescue craft and brought to shore where cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were commenced by NSRI medics, paramedics and three doctors, who were on the beach at the time and who assisted with CPR.

“Despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the man, sadly he was declared deceased.”

Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

At least 23 African migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, NGO says

At least 23 migrants from Africa drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, and 70 were ...
News
1 week ago

KZN fishermen drown after hippo tips their raft

Police search and rescue teams have located the bodies of three fishermen who drowned after a hippo attacked and capsized their raft at Jozini Dam in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...