Our lush and beautiful animal farm, making pigs of us all

Despite a bountiful land, history has divided us into haves and have-nots

SA is a beautiful and rich country whose historic movement has been animated by grand ideals, particularly in the modern (post-1652) age of the composite nation’s evolution.



The account of the landing of European settlers on the southern tip of the African continent in the 17th century and beyond is now as well-known as the facticity of the migratory descent of black people from central to southern Africa. Such are the movements of humans that culminated in the multiracial character of what we today call “the South African nation”...