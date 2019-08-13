What 'black widow' told me about slain doctor

"I knew doctor Dire because he frequently came to see her using different cars, and I also knew her two late boyfriends.

"I witnessed the death of Louis Mphaphathe who was found dead on the pavement in Daveyton, outside where we rented. I also knew the Malawian guy, Yotamu, who also died of suspected poisoning."

Hlatshwayo said she knew about Maoeng's affair with Dire, but didn't think she would steal his car and leave him for dead in a lodge.

"After she came with the car, she also asked me to accompany her the next day to go buy furniture. Two days later, we helped her move to a newly-rented apartment in Benoni," she said.

She said she was with Maoeng as she used the late medic's credit card to buy furniture.

"On the night when she arrived with the car, she asked one of the male tenants to park the car for her as she could not properly drive, then later called her ex-boyfriend to keep the car for her after realising she could not keep the car at rooms where we rented," said Hlatshwayo. "She told the person on the other side of the line that she was coming with a stranger who was not supposed to know what was happening with the car."

Hlatshwayo also told the court that Maoeng had arranged with a certain female in Soweto to help her remove the tracker from the vehicle.

Maoeng previously told the court that the late doctor was her blesser who allowed her to use his credit cards.