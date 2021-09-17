South Africa

‘Give my car back becauseyou didn’t kill my husband’

KZN woman arrested after allegedly ordering a hit on her husband

17 September 2021 - 10:17
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in the province, said 39-year-old Mbalenhle Xaba was arrested on Wednesday for conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.  

“Members received information about a wife who hired a hitman to kill her husband in the Estcourt area.

“It is alleged that the couple was in the process of filing divorce papers.

“In November 2020 Xaba allegedly bought a motor vehicle and handed it over to the hired hitman as payment.

“The said hitman did not execute the hit. As a result Xaba demanded the vehicle back in order to give it to another hitman.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks and an intensive investigation was conducted.

“Xaba was then arrested and charged accordingly.”

She appeared in the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was remanded.

Mhlongo said the case was postponed to September 21.

TimesLIVE

'Serial killer' cop was generous towards colleagues

The policewoman accused of murdering and plotting to kill relatives for life insurance claims as a "generous" gambler who often bought her colleagues ...
News
2 days ago

Cop's years of hell exposed

A long history of violence by a Cosmo City man accused of trying to kill his wife has been laid bare before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.
News
1 month ago

'Poisoning, then gunshots': Widow arrested for Limpopo man's murder

A 26-year-old woman is due to appear in a Limpopo court on Friday over her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband last year.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...