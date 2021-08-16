Cop's years of hell exposed
Detective’s husband on trial for attempted murder
A long history of violence suffered by a police detective allegedly at the hands of her husband has been laid bare before the Randburg magistrate’s court.
The 43-year-old husband was arrested on August 5 after he allegedly set fire to their house while his wife, a detective who deals with cases of domestic violence, and their three children – twin boys aged 12 and a girl aged eight – were sleeping on May 15. ..
