Cop's years of hell exposed

Detective’s husband on trial for attempted murder

A long history of violence suffered by a police detective allegedly at the hands of her husband has been laid bare before the Randburg magistrate’s court.



The 43-year-old husband was arrested on August 5 after he allegedly set fire to their house while his wife, a detective who deals with cases of domestic violence, and their three children – twin boys aged 12 and a girl aged eight – were sleeping on May 15. ..