‘There are many problems,’ Tlokwe residents tell Cyril Ramaphosa

Water, homes and jobs. This is what 60-year-old Marie Abrahams from Promosa in the Tlokwe area demanded from ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa when she saw him face-to-face on Friday.

When they met during a local government election campaign in Potchefstroom, North West, Ramaphosa asked Abrahams, in Afrikaans, about the living conditions in the area.

She responded by saying there were many problems, including a lack of water, houses and jobs.

Abrahams, who forgot her mask at home, said her three children were all sitting at home due to the high unemployment rate in the area.

Ramaphosa told her the ANC would make sure it delivers on its promises if she votes for the ruling party. “We will fix it,” he vowed.

Abrahams told Ramaphosa that locals, especially mothers, would be very happy if he delivers on his promise.