Mamelodi residents want businessman's name on candidates' list

Mtshweni, an ANC member, is so entrenched in people's hearts so much that the community is refusing to back down after his name was apparently removed from the candidates' list for ward 100

Businessman Sipho Mtshweni has been at the forefront of fighting for better living conditions for the community of Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.



It was the talk he and other community members living in Stoffel Park informal settlement – which is overcrowded and gets flooded when it rains – had with the City of Tshwane, leading to affected residents to be moved to Skierlik-Kopanong in 2015...