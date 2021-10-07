DA posters irks Phoenix victim’s mother
Crispin Hemson, director at the International Centre of Non-violence at the Durban University of Technology, said the DA had exploited the situation
The backlash against the DA’s controversial “racists v heroes” election posters gained momentum on Wednesday with families of the victims of the Phoenix killings, academics and activists joining the fray to slam the party.
While the party has defended its election posters in Phoenix, Durban referring to vigilante groups that are alleged to be behind the killing of 36 people during the July riots, the posters have been described as racially polarising and insensitive...
