Campaigning gets dirty in Newcastle

ActionSA’s mayoral candidate in the Newcastle municipality has been accused of polluting the Amcor Dam and Ncandu River in an attempt to garner support in the upcoming local government elections.

The municipality claims Faizel Cassim, the owner of a laundry, contaminated the water sources with chemicals from his factory, filmed the “magical foam” and pretended to be a whistleblower when he posted video footage of the pollution on social media.

However, Cassim said the allegations made against him were false and “politically motivated” as he is the mayoral candidate for the municipality under ActionSA.

Newcastle municipal spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said their preliminary investigation established the “magical foam” and contamination of water sources was orchestrated.

“It has also been established that chemical pollutants were deliberately channelled to the Amcor Dam waterfall with the intention to stir public fury. Municipal officials have also found that during the orchestration of this deliberate pollution, the perpetrators filmed the entire ordeal before distributing footage on social media,” said Khumalo.