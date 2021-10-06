Newcastle municipality hauls Action SA mayoral candidate to court

Action SA's mayoral candidate in the Newcastle municipality, accused of polluting the Amcor Dam and Ncandu River in an attempt to garner support in the upcoming election, has been ordered to close his laundry business for 30 days.

The municipality hauled Faizel Cassim, the owner of a laundry, to the Pietermaritzburg high court after accusing him of contaminating the water sources with chemicals from his factory, filming the “magical foam” and pretending to be a whistle-blower when he posted video footage of the pollution on social media.

Newcastle municipal spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said the court ordered the business to cease operations for 30 days and Cassim was stopped from disposing more effluent and contaminants into the storm water drainage and sewer system.