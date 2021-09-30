Phaahla apologises to SA for 'unfortunate and devastating' Digital Vibes saga

Health minister Joe Phaahla has apologised “unreservedly” to the nation for the controversial Digital Vibes saga that will result in the precautionary suspension of officials by the end of Thursday.

“We would like to assure the public that we are going to thoroughly and decisively act to ensure nothing is swept under the carpet. We acknowledge the impact of this on the image of the department and public health system to provide quality healthcare services,” said Phaahla.

He was reacting to the findings and recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a report on the Department of Health awarding a National Health Insurance and Covid-19 communications tender to Digital Vibes.

The report into the controversial R150m communications tender was submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa in June. It was released to the public on Wednesday.