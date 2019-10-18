Waiting to exhale: The story of Alexandra township

A bird’s eye view of Alexandra in northern Johannesburg from the top of Alex Mall tells the story of how the 1913 Native Land Act changed the landscape of the City of Gold.

Patrons of the mall enjoy taking pictures of the breathtaking view but one is also able to silently hear the story of inequality being told, with the tall buildings of Johannesburg, Sandton City and the gigantic Mall of Africa in Midrand all towering over Alexandra.

Like a pirate ship that has been through many adventures, Alexandra is able to tell a century-old tale of the struggle of rural Africans who came to Johannesburg to look for greener pastures. The first 40 families arrived in Alexandra in 1913, with their houses standing tall and proud.

It is estimated that by 1916 around 30,000 people had descended on Alex. Today, the population of Alexandra is estimated to be around 700,000, which is putting pressure on the township’s resources.

A walk in Alex means getting used to raw sewage accompanying you on your journey. The smell of steamy malamogodu also reminds you of the many homelands the people of Alex come from. And the narrow streets full of hooting small taxis maneuvering up and down can make any new driver develop a thick skin, a necessary trait to survive in Joburg.

As you penetrate the streets of this overpopulated township, music bangs from corner to corner. It can be a bit difficult figuring out which house the music is coming from because most of the houses on the old side of the township are veiled by shacks and other makeshift structures.