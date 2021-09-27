Race to win top metros hots up

The race to win key Gauteng metros in the upcoming municipal elections roared to life at the weekend with rallies and campaign trails as well as manifesto launches that are expected to reach a frenzied crescendo when the ANC unveils its promises today.

Following the relaxing of Covid-19 regulations to allow political party campaigning, the ANC, the DA and EFF have been criss-crossing the vital battleground trio of Gauteng metros – Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane – but avoided crossing paths.

Yesterday, the EFF held its manifesto launch at Ghandhi Square in central Johannesburg while the ANC, which has taken aim at Tshwane, is set to launch its own in Pretoria, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to point the line of march for his party.

The trio of metros were key battlegrounds during the 2016 local government elections, which saw the ANC failing to retain all of them with majority seats. Instead, the party was forced to govern through a coalition in Ekurhuleni, where Ramaphosa took his campaign trail yesterday.

But the focus will today turn to Tshwane, where the governing party is pulling all stops to avoid the repeat of the 2016 outcome that left it with a bloodied nose.