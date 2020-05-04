Relaxed shopping rules bring relief

Thousands of people are taking advantage of the relaxed lockdown rules by shopping for winter clothes.

Yesterday, Alex Mall in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, was a hype of activities as shoppers braved long queues to get inside the centre to buy clothes and other essentials.

Takalani Makhoba from River Park said she had waited nearly two hours in the queue just to get into the mall but said she was excited to finally buy her five-year-old daughter winter clothes.

"I was very frustrated because children grow very fast. My daughter had no warm clothes because clothes from last winter no longer fit her," said Makhoba.

She said she also managed to get herself winter bedding and slippers. "It's already very cold and I had to get myself fleece blankets to keep warm."