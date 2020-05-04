Relaxed shopping rules bring relief
Thousands of people are taking advantage of the relaxed lockdown rules by shopping for winter clothes.
Yesterday, Alex Mall in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, was a hype of activities as shoppers braved long queues to get inside the centre to buy clothes and other essentials.
Takalani Makhoba from River Park said she had waited nearly two hours in the queue just to get into the mall but said she was excited to finally buy her five-year-old daughter winter clothes.
"I was very frustrated because children grow very fast. My daughter had no warm clothes because clothes from last winter no longer fit her," said Makhoba.
She said she also managed to get herself winter bedding and slippers. "It's already very cold and I had to get myself fleece blankets to keep warm."
Another shopper, Jerry Mampa, said he and his wife managed to buy clothes for their unborn baby and their six-year-old twins.
"We were worried about getting them clothes because we did not know how long the shops would remain closed.
"We got as much as possible for the little one who is coming in a few weeks' time," said Mampa.
Mall management said they have had to allow 50 customers into the mall at intervals of 20 to 30 minutes to comply with social distancing regulations.
The mall had three sanitising stations for all shoppers and staff before going into the shops. People with no face masks were turned away.
All customers were instructed to first sanitise then go into a mobile hand-washing station before going through a full body sanitising machine to ensure safety.
Most of the clothing shops in the inner city were closed yesterday as it was Sunday.
A number of informal traders sold face masks, which have become the much sought-after items during the lockdown. - Additional reporting by Penwell Dlamini
