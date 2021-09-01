Watchdog Ipid probes shoot-out between Cape Town cops and suspected hijacker

A suspected hijacker and a woman are under police guard at a Cape Town hospital after a shoot-out with police officers on Monday night.

Grace Langa, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the directorate was investigating the incident which took place in Kuils River, about 25km outside Cape Town.

Langa said three flying squad police officers were on their way home when they spotted a “suspicious white VW Polo”.

“It is alleged the police members driving in a marked police vehicle instructed the driver of the Polo to stop but the suspect ignored them.”

Langa said the three officers gave chase and managed to stop the driver.