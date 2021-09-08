Ipid probes 'suicide of unruly man' found hanged by belt in police cell

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a Durban man, found hanged in a police cell after being temporarily detained for allegedly being unruly and refusing to wear a face mask.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the incident occurred at the community service centre of the Inanda police station on Tuesday evening.

Langa said the 25-year-old man walked in and declared that he wanted to kill his relatives because they had assaulted him.

“The man could not be interviewed to get his details and the full story as he was uncontrollable.”

Langa said he allegedly refused to wear a mask, behaved strangely and was unruly.