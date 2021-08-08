Police make headway in Phoenix massacre probe as 31 people arrested

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said the police were making headway in their investigation into the Phoenix massacre with 31 people having been arrested.

“We expect the number to grow,” said Cele as he addressed the Lamontville community where a female civilian was shot dead during a police raid two weeks ago.

The woman died during a shoot-out between the police and unknown gunmen.

“The number of the people we regard as instigators remains at 12. That doesn't end there because there are many that have been identified and the police are identifying more,” he said.

Speaking about the Lamontville incident in which the woman was killed, Cele said he had met with community leaders who asked him to address the community.